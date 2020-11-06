Brentwood-based real estate investor Hoss Mousavi has undertaken a transaction to seemingly supplement his recently acquired commercial property located one block off Dickerson Road in East Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Mousavi’s Richland South paid $998,000 for multi-parcel properties at 1012 and 1016 Whites Creek Pike. The parcels offer a collective approximately one acre with two homes (one pictured) located at the 1012 site.
The seller was HSA-East Nashville LLC, with which Mousavi was affiliated along with, seemingly, other individuals. The LLC paid $650,000 for the two properties in February 2017, Metro records show.
A few days ago, Richland South paid $1.2 million for a 0.44-acre property — sandwiched by the aforementioned properties — at 1014 Whites Creek Pike. The sellers were two individuals who paid $800,000 for the property in November 2017, according to Metro records. Read more about that transaction here.
Richland South now controls the bulk of the south side of the Whites Creek Pike segment that extends from Dickerson on the east to the point at which the street dog-legs north and runs parallel to Interstate 24.
Mousavi does not own the properties at 1010, 1008 and 1006 Whites Creek Pike, with the latter almost fronting Dickerson. He could not be reached for comment regarding if he hopes to acquire them, the reason he undertook the most recent transaction involving related entities or his long-term goal with the properties he owns.
The transactions follow an early September deal in which Mousavi sold a SoBro property located next to the structure housing Third Man Records and home to a private club for $3.05 million to Room In The Inn Inc.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
