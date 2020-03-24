The City of Brentwood is encouraging the community to continue supporting local businesses in Brentwood during the COVID-19 pandemic by launching an “Open for Takeout” initiative.
Brentwood declared a state of emergency on March 21, which through an executive order meant closing dining service inside restaurants and bars across Brentwood.
“This new initiative is to help those businesses during these tough times,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a news release. “What better day to launch this but on March 24, which is being called The Great American Takeout, that urges every American to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal today and continue ordering from restaurants throughout the crisis."
According to the news release the first part of this initiative is to survey restaurants and find out which establishments are open, which are closed, and which offer takeout, curbside, delivery and drive through options while practicing social distancing.
The city encourages every Brentwood restaurant owner to take the survey here, and once a person completes the survey, the information will be placed on this interactive map on the city’s website.
“This feedback is critical to identifying the needs of our business community, and helping to support them in this difficult time," Brentwood Vice Mayor Ken Travis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.