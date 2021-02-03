The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Historic Commission members have launched a new virtual tour of Boiling Spring Academy.
The free virtual experience allows users to explore the historic school building and surrounding grounds in 360 degrees, as well prompts to learn about specific historic items such as the dunce cap, oil lamp, and the McGuffey Reader.
Users can also travel outside of the two-story building and see the outhouse and Fewkes Archaeological Site Mound 1.
“It really is a neat opportunity for a child to sit in a classroom, built in 1832, with no distractions and learn like children did back so many years ago. They just don’t get this experience in many places today," Historic Commission member Carole Crigger said in a city news release.
According to that news release, Crigger and fellow Brentwood Historic Commission member Kathie Greaves led the creation of the virtual program in partnership with Williamson County Schools with the goal of bringing Brentwood's history into the virtual classroom as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the feasibility of in person field trips to the historic site.
“When COVID began last spring, we knew we had to do something to allow our children to still experience this fascinating experience," Greaves said in the news release.
The virtual tour can also be experienced in virtual reality thanks to the efforts of a WCS communication department videographer.
“To have this concept now a reality is so exciting for us, and we are thrilled to be able to showcase the program,” Dunn said. “We are so appreciative of the expertise and insight school staff brought to the production,” Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn said.
In addition to the virtual tour, the two groups have produced five video field trips that cover everything from a lesson on prehistoric native culture to arithmetic, 19th century style.
"We were pleased to work with the Brentwood Historic Commission on this project, and I believe the videos will be enjoyed by students as well as community members," WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong said. "We are thankful for staff members like Parker Morley who loaned his talent for this project.”
A virtual Primm Historic Park Activity Book can also be found here.
Open houses are also held each third Sunday of the month from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. from April to October beginning in April through October.
More information about the Brentwood Historic Commission can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.