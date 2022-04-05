Gino Bulso formally announced his State Representative candidacy for Tennessee’s 61st District last week.
Bulso is one of two people vying for the seat that will be left open by State Rep. Brandon Ogles, who declared last week he won't run for reelection this fall.
Lawyer Kurt O. Kosack is the only other individual who had pulled papers to run as of March 9 for the seat.
Bulso, a Brentwood-based attorney, sought the seat in Tennessee’s State House in 2018, placing second in a crowded field of six candidates.
The candidate says he is is pursuing the office "to protect and promote the values that made Williamson County a great place to live, work and raise a family."
After filing qualifying papers Friday, Bulso will be on the Republican ballot in August’s primary election.
“We chose Williamson County over 25 years ago because we immediately fell in love with the people, the culture and the history. I am honored to answer the call to preserve the values that make Williamson County such a special place,” Bulso in a release.
Bulso, 60, is husband to wife Kathy (35 years) and is the proud father of five children. He graduated from Cornell College and Emory Law School. He is the managing partner of Brentwood-based Bulso, PLC.
Bulso added, “As a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment conservative I strongly believe in limited government and protecting the family. I will be a clear voice for Williamson County and all of its citizens.”
Per the release, a few of Gino Bulso’s professional accomplishments include being annually featured in the publication "The Best Lawyers in America," serving as counsel to the Williamson County Republican Party during 2019 and 2020 and being appointed by the Supreme Court of Tennessee as chairman of its Advisory Commission on the Rules of Practice and Procedure in 2021.
Gino and Kathy are parishioners of St. Edward Church, where their eldest son, Father Andrew Bulso, is the pastor.
Gino's campaign staff includes Christian Hidalgo and his team at Navigation Advertising in Murfreesboro, chief campaign strategist Kurt Potter and treasurer Bob Weatherly.
