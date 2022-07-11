Each month, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library features a number of artist exhibits, organized by the Friends of the Brentwood Library, for the community to come view.
In July, three new artists line the walls of the library, each with their own distinct work. These three artists all belong to the Midstate Chapter of Tennessee Craft. Tennessee Craft is a nonprofit organization focused on equity and providing opportunities to local artists.
First up is Beth Bernard of Beth Bernard Art. Bernard is a lifelong Nashville psychotherapist, but in the last four years has focused on her love of art, especially creating sculptures. She currently focuses on portrait and figurative clay sculpture.
In her most recent blog on her website, Bernard said, “Although I have a few workshops to catch you up on, I won't be doing that today because there is some good news to share. I'm pleased to say that I'll be showing some work in two local exhibits with other artists, first, in the Brentwood Library, in Brentwood, TN, a suburb of Nashville, for the month of July… If you haven't seen the Brentwood Library itself, it's truly worth a trip.”
Roberta Bell is a textile-focused mixed media artist who primarily works with fabric and fiber. Bell is inspired by landscapes, animism and childhood. Each piece, from her landscape vignettes to her small figurines, is full of whimsy and character.
She does most of her work in Nashville and invites anyone interested to come view her work at her local studio in Nashville.
Finally, Kaitlin Savage, a transplant from Michigan, is a ceramic artist. According to her website, she has participated in numerous group exhibitions between Murfreesboro and Nashville and teaches classes and workshops as well.
“My work is inspired by my love of nature and simple patterns and the strive to bring more joy into my life through making,” she says on her website.
Savage hand builds each piece and uses hand-carved stamps as well as underglaze and glaze to create unique designs.
To apply to the exhibit, click here.
For more information on the library’s monthly art exhibits, call (615) 371-0090. The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
