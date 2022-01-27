The Brentwood Library celebrated the career of service of one of the long-time faces of the library on Tuesday as Pat Ladnier retired after 33 years.
Ladiner earned a degree in early childhood development from Middle Tennessee State University and taught kindergarten for a decade before coming to the Brentwood Library in 1988, leading weekly storytimes and other activities in the children's library.
"It has really been an honor for me to serve the preschoolers of this community," Ladnier said in a phone call.
According to a news release, in 1990 she planned the city's first Morning with Santa event which has since become a library tradition, and she was instrumental in the "It Looks Like Play" program which provides sensory and tactile experiences required for young children to develop to their full potential.
"Pat performed many duties for her job, but her focus was always on the children and how she could make the Library a fun and welcoming place for them," Brentwood Library Children's Service Manager Missy Dillingham said. "She always included an educational element, even though they probably never were aware of it. All they knew was this person sincerely cared about them and they enjoyed being around her. Pat will be sorely missed."
On Tuesday, the library held a retirement party for Ladiner, which was attended by grateful members of the Brentwood community.
"Pat Ladnier has touched the hearts and minds of Brentwood families for generations," Library Director Susan Earl said. "Her contribution to supporting early childhood literacy has been a true commitment to learning. Pat is ever conscious of the importance of child development, whether it is Storytimes or 'Looks Like Play!'
"She will be truly missed, but as I’ve heard many times in my life, 'A lady always knows when to leave'.”
