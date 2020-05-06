The John P. Holt Brentwood Library's Children’s Service Manager Missy Dillingham was awarded the 2020 Frances Neel Cheney Award by the Tennessee Library Association.
The award recognizes a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.
According to a news release, Dillingham worked to improve the functionality of the easy reader section in the Children’s Library, by using color-coded stickers on the spine of each book to indicate the book’s reading level.
"Missy has worked at the Library for over 35 years and her goal has always been to nurture a love of literature in the young patrons of the Brentwood community," the news release reads. "Having worked in three different buildings and lived through two renovations during that time, Missy has made sure that the environment has been welcoming and engaging for the children when they visit. Whether she is ensuring the collection has what students need for homework assignments and to enjoy for summer reading or creating genre lists to guide young readers, she uses innovative approaches to maximize the experience of the Library’s youngest patrons."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.