The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is collecting "letters of encouragement" for frontline healthcare workers at Williamson Medical Center who are caring for patients throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic along with other first responder agencies.
The project was spearheaded by members of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation and encourages community members to reach out with their words for support of the physicians, nurses, respiratory staff, EMTs and firefighters, police and other first responders who work to care for patients in the COVID-19 unit.
"We thought why not have people send cards ,notes of appreciation, children can draw pictures as a simply way to promote kindness," WMC Foundation volunteer Jodi Rall said in an email.
Donations of cards, notes, letters and drawings will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the lobby of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library where a table has been set up with supplies to write a note on the spot.
These cards, along with cards from local students, will be delivered on Christmas Eve.
