The John P. Holt Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Historic Commission has launched a Virtual Time Capsule to collect digital content to archive the experiences of citizens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citizens can submit photographs, written stories, poems, recorded video or audio, visual art and more on a dedicated website set up by the city.
“This is meant to be an exercise in self-expression and candor to show an authentic glimpse of life being experienced by citizens during this time," the city said on the submission website. "Each day brings new changes and challenges specific to each citizen of Brentwood, and we would like to hear about it so future historians can understand your experiences."
The digital content will be part of a permanent collection BiblioBoard, a digital content lending platform designed for libraries. According to the city, the collection will be available for free to the public at all times.
Citizens can submit content here.
