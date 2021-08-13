The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon have a new library card designs and they need your input on choosing one of the three designs.
The library has launched a contest to allow patrons to vote on one of three new designs in honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month, which is observed in September.
The Brentwood Library released a video that shows off the three designs that patrons can vote on which can be viewed below.
"For this card option we wanted it to be fun and appealing to multiple age groups, so we were very open minded about design," Brentwood Library Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Norris said in an email. "We wanted a little magic and mystery, hence the unicorn and aliens. As for the pizza, we had a submission for a different contest that involved a pizza character, and we all loved it, so it became part of the conversation."
Patrons can vote in the comments section of the video and posts on the library's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as voting on paper slips that are available in the library's lobby. Votes will be tallied at the end of August.
"When people contribute to decisions being made, it instills a sense of ownership and pride," Norris said. "We love when patrons get excited by things involving the library, since the presence and involvement of people is what gives a library life."
More information about the John P. Holt Brentwood Library can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.