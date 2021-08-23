The City of Brentwood and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is participation in the "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11 terrorist attack, its origins and its ongoing implications through personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.
The exhibit tells that history across 14 posters that includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Museum’s permanent collection in New York.
The exhibit is on display in the great hall of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library through Sept. 30, and explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels.
“We want this to be an interactive experience. Before you visit the exhibit, visit our website, and explore the LibGuide to learn about the history of the towers and hear stories from witnesses," Brentwood Library Public Services Manager Dustin Goforth said. "Then, we have created a submission area for our community to tell us where they were when the Towers fell.”
According to a city news release, the poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.
“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said. "We encourage you to visit the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and use this as an opportunity to teach your children about the darkest of times, how America came together, and to find the strength to renew and rebuild.”
For more information on the 9/11 exhibit, visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website.
