The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting online ACT classes and SAT practice exam next week.
An online ACT Reading Class will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at a cost of $60. Registration is available here.
An online ACT Science Class will also be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, also at a cost of $60 with registration is available here.
Each class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, an online Practice SAT exam will take place at 1 p.m.
Students can pick up the exam packet from the Library before the test day, and students will submit their answers by emailing or texting a picture of their answer sheet after the exam for scoring.
The exam and score report costs $10. Payment is due before the class, and information about the payment will be sent out closer to the date.
Registration is available here.
