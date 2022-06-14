The John P. Holt Brentwood Library are hosting a short film contest with a chance to have their film screened as part of a library event in July.
The Splash Into Cinema: Short Film Contest is open to filmmakers 15 years and older with 1-7 min submissions accepted with the theme of "water."
The winning submission will be played for the public prior to the library's Seaside Cinema: Movie Screening of Jaws on July 22.
All submissions should be family friendly, can can be emailed to [email protected] with the filmmaker's name, age and film title by July 13.
