The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is home of a new exhibit commemorating the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote exhibit details the history and impact of the historic amendment that gave women the right to vote through a series of eight interactive panels.
According to a news release, the exhibit was organized by the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Tennessee State Museum with funding provided by The Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial.
The project was also funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee which is an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“I’m pleased to be able to share the To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote exhibit with our patrons. We celebrate the one-hundred-year anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote as an enormous step forward toward the Equal Voting Rights Act for all," Community Engagement Coordinator Brigid Day said in an email.
19th Amendment celebrations took place across the state including a reenactment of the ratification vote on Tuesday in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol, the very place that the actual vote took place on Aug. 18, 1920.
The exhibit will be up in the Brentwood Library for one month and will be accessible to the public during normal business hours. More information about programming at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.