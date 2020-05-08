John P. Holt Brentwood Library patrons can now check out and pick up items using the library's new curbside pick-up starting Monday, May 11.
Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and patrons can place up to 10 items on hold through the library's online catalog.
Patrons may also go to the Library Department of the City of Brentwood website at and select “My Account” in the blue box on the left and enter the barcode from their library card into the barcode box.
If you have a question about your password, please call the library at 615-371-0090 ext. 8070.
According to a news release, library staff will collect the requested items and send a notification by email, text or phone call.
Items will be held for three days, and patrons are instructed to come to the front door and tell the staff member the first and last name on their library account.
Staff members enter the library, check out items on designated library cards, place a check out receipt inside the bag and deliver it to a table in the foyer for patrons to pick up.
The library is currently not accepting returns, but will begin to accept them through the book drop beginning Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m., and the city expects to reopen the library on Tuesday, May 26, at 9 a.m., at which time staff will be providing all services except programming and public meetings.
All city facilities will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day, and at this time, Inter-Library Loan, Programming, and Proctoring are cancelled until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.