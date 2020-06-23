The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is offering several online ACT Prep Courses covering English and reading, math and science and advanced classes.
The online multi-class sessions will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboard from June 30 to July 17, and the classes will cost between $240 and $375 depending on the subject.
According to the library’s website, students will receive in-depth instruction on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for all sections and subjects including timing, question analysis and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals.
Students interested in participating must register to reserve a spot and receive login information.
Payments can be made by Venmo, check or credit card before the first class, and study materials will be delivered to students who live in Brentwood by mail before the first class.
An Advanced ACT Class will also be offered, which, according to the library’s website, is designed for students who have previously completed an ACT class with Suzann Overton.
The Advanced ACT Class will review important concepts, practice applying test-taking strategies through all four sections of the exam and fine-tune students’ timing plans. According to the library’s website, all practice materials will be provided.
An ACT Bootcamp course will will also be offered.
More information about programming a the John P. Holt Brentwood Library can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.