The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will reopen its doors to patrons on Tuesday, May 26, at 9 a.m., after having been closed since March 16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the building has been closed, library staff have been working on projects inside the library, including implementing new public safety measures.
Some of those measures include taking temperatures of employees upon arrival to work, as well as providing gloves and hand sanitizer to employees.
Staff will also be cleaning and sanitizing commonly used surfaces such as self-checkouts and computers as often as possible.
“You will also notice our staff members wearing face masks, as advised by the Governor’s Tennessee Pledge Plan which the City is following for reopening. This is to protect our citizens, as well as to keep our employees healthy and safe to be able to keep the library open,” Library Director Susan Earl said in a news release.
Returned items will be quarantined for three days to help eliminate the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and the items will remain on a patron’s account during this period before being manually checked in by staff. Upon reopening, fines will begin to accrue for overdue items again.
Periodicals and newspapers are temporarily unavailable, and study rooms and the large meeting rooms will not be available until further notice, according to the release. Programming will also be converted to a virtual format including Summer Reading performers and Story Times.
The first week's virtual programming is listed below.
Fewer chairs have been placed in the common areas to encourage social distancing and patrons will see social distancing signs and sneeze guards implemented in publicly used spaces.
"We have truly missed our patrons and look forward to interacting with you all again soon.” Earl said.
The library will close each day at 6 p.m. while open hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For information on upcoming programming and changes, check the Library’s website and follow the Library’s social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.
Can We Talk: Dialogue Workshop - Online
Free Program
Making every word count is how to write compelling dialogue. This workshop series allows you to explore the key points in establishing engaging dialogue for your readers. The three sections allow you to take the workshop at your pace and learning interest.
Monday
LIBRARY CLOSED - Memorial Day
Tuesday
Red Cross Blood Drive
Register Online
11 a.m. - The library is hosting emergency Blood Drives to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time.
9 a.m. - This is the online version of the ACT Math and Science Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. Visit the library calendar sign up page for a full list of details. This is a multi-week class series.
1 p.m. - This is the online version of the ACT Boot Camp. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. Visit the library calendar sign up page for a full list of details. This is a multi-week class series.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Register Online
11 a.m. - The library is hosting emergency Blood Drives to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time
