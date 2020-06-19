The John P. Holt Brentwood Library has a variety of programs for the week of June 22-28.
Check out all of the events below.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where this week viewers can learn how to make their own "DIY Shadow Box."
Scott Humston - LIVE will host a free program at 1 p.m. where attendees can join Scott Humpton for a 5-day AbraCAMPdabra, featuring tricks that can be performed with things found in most homes.
Cards, coins, paper, paperclips, and more. Enjoy hands-on off-screen time for kids and parents to connect and learn together. Suggested age for the camp experience is 6-12.
Backyard Birding with Stacy - LIVE will be a free program at 6 p.m. where participants can learn how to make their yards a a place birds want to visit and maybe even stay a while. Participants will also learn about native plants, creating habitat layers, and, of course, feeders! Also, we will virtually visit with some guests and check out their backyard habitats. Registration is available online.
Wednesday
An Emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time. Registration is required.
Fairytale Mad Libs - LIVE is a free program at 4 p.m. for children aged 7 - 12 where participants will join together to create their own fairytales using mad libs. After a quick grammar lesson, we'll act out our story - complete with characters, props, and lots of funny accents! Program links will be emailed to registered participants an hour before the program begins. Registration is required.
Thursday
Rodney Kelley will host a free magic program at 1 p.m.
Are you ready to laugh and be amazed? Do not miss Rodney Kelley’s show! He performed at Opryland theme Park as well as at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and his magic has been featured on America’s Funniest Videos – Twice!
Take It & Make It - LIVE is a free program at 4 p.m. where participants will make DIY Wreaths.
Registration is required and will end the Friday before the craft ensuring there are enough craft materials. Once you are registered you'll receive the link to the program.
The library will provide the craft materials for the project. You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. If there are any questions please reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected].
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions.
How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! Please email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
