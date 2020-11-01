The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week.
Tuesday
LIBRARY CLOSED FOR INVENTORY
Wednesday
CrafterZOOM will take place at 4 p.m. where children 7-12 can meet up online and create crafts using common household items. Watch links will be emailed to registered participants an hour before the program begins. Registration is available online here.
Thursday
Take & Make: Book Pumpkins will be an online program at 4 p.m. The library will provide the craft materials for the project unless there is a tool needed that the library can't provide - but we'll let you know ahead of time! You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. For questions reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. Registration is available online here.
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive
will take place on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The library is hosting emergency Blood Drives to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org
and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time. Registration is required to give blood. For more info visit https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/7058489
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.
Saturday
A Practice ACT will take place at 8:45 a.m. Cost for the exam and score report is $10. Upon registration, you will receive an email that will provide information about how to make your payment and pick up your exam packet prior to the test date. Register online here.
An ACT Boot Camp
will take place from Nov. 8 through Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT Boot Camp. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. Registration is available here
.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
Out and About
is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world! Watch the program anytime here
.
Tutorial Tuesday
is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here
.
Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.
Question Corner
is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here
.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here
.
