The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below. 

Monday 

Advanced Spanish Meet-Up is a free group where Spanish speakers ranging from intermediate to native level can practice their language skills at 6 p.m. Registration is available here.

Tuesday

Virtual Teen Coding Club is a free program at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in learning new coding skills. Registration is available here

Medicare Made Simple is a free program at 6 p.m. where attendees can join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated during the overwhelming time. Registration is available here.

Wednesday

A free Financial Workshop will take place at noon to help attendees address financial planning problems and help you get on the right course. Registration is available here.

A free Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. and cover Social Security planning. Registration is available here

Thursday 

Take & Make: Leaf Glitter Garland is a free program at 4 p.m. where attendees will be making a fun fall decoration! 

The library will provide the craft materials for the project unless there is a tool needed that the library can't provide - but we'll let you know ahead of time! You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. For questions reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. Register online here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here

Saturday 

ACT Science Class will take place at 10 a.m. This is the online version of the ACT Science Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Total cost is $60, and registration is available here.

Sunday

ACT Reading Class will take place at 1 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT Reading Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Total cost is $90, and registration is available here.

PSAT Class is a virtual class through Zoom that will cover topics including test format and scoring, question and mistake analysis, and important math and grammar skills. Total cost is $90, and registration is available here.
 
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
 
The Library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.

Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world! Watch the program anytime here.

Origami with Miss Stephanie is an online instructional video will be posted each week showing a basic origami project! View past projects here

Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.

Question Corner is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

