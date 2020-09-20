The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.
Monday
Advanced Spanish Meet-Up is a free group where Spanish speakers ranging from intermediate to native level can practice their language skills at 6 p.m. Registration is available here.
Tuesday
Virtual Teen Coding Club is a free program at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in learning new coding skills. Registration is available here.
Medicare Made Simple is a free program at 6 p.m. where attendees can join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated during the overwhelming time. Registration is available here.
Wednesday
A free Financial Workshop will take place at noon to help attendees address financial planning problems and help you get on the right course. Registration is available here.
A free Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. and cover Social Security planning. Registration is available here.
Take & Make: Leaf Glitter Garland is a free program at 4 p.m. where attendees will be making a fun fall decoration!
The library will provide the craft materials for the project unless there is a tool needed that the library can't provide - but we'll let you know ahead of time! You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. For questions reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.
Saturday
ACT Science Class will take place at 10 a.m. This is the online version of the ACT Science Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Total cost is $60, and registration is available here.
Sunday
ACT Reading Class will take place at 1 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT Reading Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Total cost is $90, and registration is available here.
