USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
 
See the full list of events below.
 
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library: 
 
Monday

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.

Next Steps Investing Club (for Teens) - Online will take place at 4 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.

Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.

Tuesday
 
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots and more! register online here.

Wednesday
 
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 
 
Thursday, March 31

Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats and listening for bird songs and calls. Beginner friendly. Register online here.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Plant and Seed Swap will take place at 11 a.m.  Is your garden overcrowded with plants that need to be divided or volunteers that need a new home? Do you have a new garden and need plants to fill it? Come to our plant swap! Drop off begins at 9:00 am. The swap will begin promptly at 11:00 am. 

Fandom Fifth will take place at 4 p.m. Let's celebrate a random fandom with crafts, snacks and more! Register online here.

Friday
 
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
 
Saturday
 
Storytime with the Tennessee State Museum will take place at 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to join Morgan from the Tennessee State Museum for Storytime! We will read a book about trees to celebrate Arbor Day. Walk-ins are welcome! Register online here.
 
Arbor Day 2022 celebrations will kick off at 11 a.m. Join us at the Library for activities, food and a celebration of trees!

Prepping for Prom will take place at 1 p.m. 
First, we'll learn about different face shapes, eye shapes, skin tones, skin conditions and color. Then makeup artist Skylar Merli will be demonstrating two makeup looks. One will be a natural glam, and the other one will be a more soft glam/full face. Perfect for any prom, party or event! Register online here.
 
Sunday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Writing Support Group will take place at 3:30 p.m. Come and discuss those writing quandaries that only other writers understand. We will have an inspirational and timed writing sprint in the beginning. We are not a critique group. Register online here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here