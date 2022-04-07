Intro to Excel will take place at 10 a.m. This popular spreadsheet program will introduce you to components of a typical Excel window and spreadsheet basics including formulas, formatting cells, rows and columns.
Attendees must be proficient with the mouse and have a good understanding of keyboard editing keys. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all computer classes. Register online here.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.
Author Talk | Rebekah Iliff: Champagne for One will take place at 5:30 p.m. Join Nashville-based humor writer Rebekah Iliff to hear more about her recently released Champagne for One: A Celebration of Solitude. The event will feature a reading and book signing. Light snacks and beverages will be served. Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.Wednesday
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Thursday
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Beginner friendly. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Teen D&D Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. Register online here.
ZooVentures with the Nashville Zoo will host a virtual event on Saturday that can be accessed any time that day. Once you register, you will receive an email from the Nashville Zoo to access the 15-minute recording anytime during the day! This ZOOVenture will be Cat Life, where we explore Caracals, Clouded Leopards, and the careers of two animal keepers! Register online here.
Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration is required.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 1 p.m. Bring your camera to get a photo with the Easter Bunny! The Hunt starts promptly at 1:30 pm, with the field divided by age groups. The festivities will take place in the field between Lipscomb Elementary and the library. Please arrive early for the best parking. Parking is available at the library, the Brentwood Civitan parking Lot, and River Park. No registration is required.
Sunday
Library Closed
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
