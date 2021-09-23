A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will take place at 12:30 p.m. All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration required.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Tuesday
Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading “Chances Are”by Richard Russo. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out, please email Paige Wilson to reserve your copy at [email protected]. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Wednesday
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place at 10 a.m. Join us for a mixed level gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation, and relaxation. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Financial Workshop - Online webinar will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - The Future is Now: How investing in innovation can drive change and continue to transform our world. Register online here.
Financial Workshop - In person will take place at 2 p.m. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - The Future is Now: How investing in innovation can drive change and continue to transform our world. Register online here.
Journal Together will take place at 4 p.m. Tune in each month to journal together with a guided prompt! Register online here.
Playful Paws will take place at 4:30 p.m. What's more purrfect than spending time with kittens? Children ages 5-12 are invited to spend 15 minutes with kittens from the Williamson County Animal Center. The mission of Williamson County Animal Center is to make Williamson County better for animals through adoption and education. It is recommended that children are accompanied by an adult, and spots are limited. Register online here.
Thursday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state.The class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Fandom Fifth will take place at 4 p.m. Learn debating skills while arguing about your favorite fandom topics! Register online here.
Read with Biscuit will take place at 4 p.m. Who has four paws and loves to read? Biscuit does! Biscuit is our sweet and loving Love on a Leash Partner who loves to meet new friends. Children ages 5-12 are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Biscuit for 15 minutes. Bring your own books or choices will be provided! Spots are limited. Register online here.
Saturday
Practice ACT will take place at 9 a.m. Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. Bring pencils, a calculator, snack, or drink. We will probably finish around 12:30 p.m. Test scores and follow up sessions will be offered by sign up in the week or two following the practice test. For more testing information, please contact [email protected] Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
STEAM with the Girl Scouts will take place at 11:30 a.m. Did you know robots like to read? Their favorite book is Anne Droid! Children ages 5-12 are invited to come investigate the world through science and technology with the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. Registration is not required.
Eating Disorder Awareness 101: A Healthy Body Image will take place at 2 p.m. Brought to you by Anchored Counseling Company, this class helps teens learn about a healthy body image and how to combat the negative messages sent their way. Register online here.
Banned Books Trivia will take place at 3:30 p.m. Join us for Banned Books Trivia! All ages are invited to attend and win prizes. Register online here.
Sunday
Writing Support Group will take place at 3:30 p.m. Come and discuss those writing quandaries that only other writers understand. We will have an inspirational and timed writing sprint in the beginning. We are not a critique group. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
