A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Tuesday
Birding with Stacy will take place at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. where small groups will gather near the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats and listening for bird songs and calls. Some supplies and resources are needed, register online here.
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
An additional Blood Drive Dates will take place on Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m.
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. This week's lesson comes from Hour of Code. This program is free, but registration is required here.
Medicare Made Simple is an online presentation at 6 p.m. with Craig Long designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
A free online Social Security Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. to help educate participants about Social Security planning. Register online here.
Thursday
Genre Book Club will take place at 4 p.m. Love to talk about books, but don't have time to add another title to your pile? Come to Genre Book Club, where we discuss our new and old favorite books and series in a different genre each month. Register online here.
Nature Walk with Lindsay will take place at 11 a.m. and at noon. Did you know forests are home to about 80% of the planet's terrestrial animals and plants? Join Lindsay Dyer on a walk around the library grounds. On this nature walk, she will take you through our Arboretum and help you learn how to identify some of the trees we have on our campus. Register online here.
Book Talk: Ten Million Kisses will take place at 6 p.m. “Ten Million Kisses” takes the reader through the incredible true story of Lois and Les that took place during WW2. Travel with their son Fred Frawley to discuss the book written about his parents’ love story through letters written during the war. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
