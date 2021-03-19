A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 10 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Online Take and Make: Paper Wisteria will be a virtual interactive crafts program intended for adults and teens where participants will create a decorative wisteria. Register online here.
Tuesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 10 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Virtual Teen Coding Club will be held at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.
Wednesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 10 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
A free Financial Workshop, Protect Yourself From Yourself: Why we make emotional investment decisions and how we can stop it, will be held at noon with certified financial planner Joseph G. Budd.
Register online here.
Thursday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 10 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Nature Walk with Lindsay will take place at both 11 a.m. and at noon where participants will join Lindsay Dyer on a walk around the library grounds.
On this nature walk, she will take you through our arboretum and help you learn how to identify some of the trees we have on our campus. You will also learn about some wild plants and other wildlife that are of interest during this season. Suggested items to bring on this walk: water, binoculars, camera, note taking materials.
Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 10 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
The annual Spring Plant and Seed Swap will take place at 11 a.m.
The free event will see community members donate any seeds, seedlings, bulbs or plants beginning at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. participants will be able to choose from donated plants to take home.
Participants are asked to label donations with as much information as possible, including the plant’s name, scientific name and color.
Saturday
An online ACT English Class will take place at 9 a.m. for a $90 fee.
Students will receive in-depth instruction on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for the English section, including timing, question analysis, and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals.
The class will also include grammar and punctuation review, techniques for skimming and scanning reading passages, and opportunities to practice applying these strategies. The course will help students plan a personal and effective approach to the exam that can maximize their scores. All practice materials will be provided.
Registration is required and available online here.
Sunday
An Online ACT Science Class will take place at 1 p.m. for a fee of $90.
Students will receive in-depth instruction on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for the Science section, including timing, question analysis, and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals.
The class will also review important math concepts and formulas, teach graph-reading skills, and give students opportunities to practice applying these strategies. The course will help students plan a personal and effective approach to the exam that can maximize their scores. All practice materials will be provided.
Registration is required and available online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.