A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Additional Blood Drive Dates will take place on Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7, at 11 a.m.
Take & Make is a free online, interactive craft at 4 p.m. where participants can learn to make watercolor bookmarks.
The crafts are intended for adults and teens, and there is a 2 person registration limit per household. Register online here.
Tuesday
Library Closed for Inventory
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
Take Charge of Your Diabetes is a free program at 10 a.m. that aims to help individuals take day-to-day responsibility for their diabetes care. Participants gain skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes and work effectively with their health professionals. Register online here.
Friends of the Brentwood Library Used Book Sale will take place at 11 a.m. where attendees can find the best deal in town for used books, movies, music and more. Join the Friends to enjoy early access hours and special discounts. Additional dates will be held on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at 11 a.m.
SundayACT Reading Class will be an online version of the ACT Reading Class that will take place at 1 p.m. for a $90 fee. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
