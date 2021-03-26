A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Tuesday
The Great College Funding Gap is a free presentation at 6 p.m. where Michele Wolfson will help families with children in 8-11th grade who are looking to attend college without taking on debt. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Saturday
ACT Math Series will be an online version of the ACT Math Class that will take place at 9 a.m. for a $180 fee. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards, and an additional class will be held on April 10. Register online here.
The Brentwood Bunny Trail is a free reverse-parade Easter event that will see patrons drive through the library parking lot and receive an activity pack, eggs, a special prize and of course meet the Easter Bunny.
Attendees should pick up a car pass from the Children's Desk to reserve their spot, and they can also enter their car pass in a drawing to win a balloon bouquet. More information is available here.
Sunday
The library will be closed in observance of Easter.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
