A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.

See all of the events below:

Tuesday

The Great College Funding Gap is a free presentation at 6 p.m. where Michele Wolfson will help families with children in 8-11th grade who are looking to attend college without taking on debt. Register online here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.

An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.

Saturday

ACT Math Series will be an online version of the ACT Math Class that will take place at 9 a.m. for a $180 fee. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards, and an additional class will be held on April 10. Register online here.

The Brentwood Bunny Trail is a free reverse-parade Easter event that will see patrons drive through the library parking lot and receive an activity pack, eggs, a special prize and of course meet the Easter Bunny.

Attendees should pick up a car pass from the Children's Desk to reserve their spot, and they can also enter their car pass in a drawing to win a balloon bouquet. More information is available here.

Sunday

The library will be closed in observance of Easter.

ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS 

The library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.
 
Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world. Watch the program anytime here.
 
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where they make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.
 
Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.
 
The World Explained! is a free virtual program where they take real-world concepts and break them down so they're easier to understand for elementary-aged children. Find episodes on the city YouTube Channel here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

