A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
Move on Mondays is a free program, and registration is not required. Tired of being cooped up inside with nothing interesting to do? Join us in front of the meeting rooms at 10 a.m. for a walk at the library to discover new things and enjoy “brain breaks” along the way. Water and snacks provided.
Tuesday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga is a new program at 6 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
Wednesday
Magical Realism: How to Make Magic Seem Real will take place at 3 p.m. When you see the words magic and real, you’re probably thinking, “Those words are opposites." In this workshop, we will talk about how to include magic in stories in a way that feels real. Then we'll write a magical story of our own. Register online here.
Journal Together will take place at 4 p.m. Tune in each month to journal together with a guided prompt! Register online here.
Thursday
Nature Walk with Lindsay will take place at 11 a.m. and at noon. What's in bloom? What flying or crawling around? Join our nature specialist Lindsay Dyer on a walk around the library and see what we can find and learn more about. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
