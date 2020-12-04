A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below.
Tuesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. For more information click here.
Wednesday
A free Financial Workshop Finances and Your Parents: 5 steps toward a support discussion will take place at noon. Register online here.
CrafterZOOM will take place at 4 p.m. where online participants aged 7-12 can meet up online and create crafts using common household items. Watch links will be emailed to registered participants an hour before the program begins. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
