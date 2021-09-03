The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
Monday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Prenda Code Club will take place at 4 p.m. Children (grades 3-5) will work with teens (grades 6-8) to use the library's Prenda Coding Club program to learn a whole new language. Register online here.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
American Red Cross Remembering the Badges Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. Please join the First Responders of Nolensville, Brentwood, and Music City in their efforts to honor the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 by donating blood. They are working to collect 2,977 units of blood for each life lost on that day. Register online here using the sponsor code rememberingthebadges.
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place at 10 a.m. Join us for a mixed level gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation, and relaxation. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Genealogy Program: Using Census Records will take place at 6 p.m. The United States has taken a national census every ten years since 1790. Many states also took their own censuses. This class will explore census records and the rich information that can be gleaned from them if you know where to look. Register online here.
Thursday
American Red Cross Remembering the Badges Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. Please join the First Responders of Nolensville, Brentwood, and Music City in their efforts to honor the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 by donating blood. They are working to collect 2,977 units of blood for each life lost on that day. Register online here using the sponsor code rememberingthebadges.
Story Time with a Twist: Yoga for Children will take place at 4:15 p.m. In this series, children ages 5-10 will have the chance to explore yoga through fun, imaginative themes and storytelling, learning postures and relaxation techniques that are beneficial on and off the mat. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Saturday
Practice SAT will take place at 9 a.m. Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. Bring pencils, a calculator, a snack, or a drink. We will probably finish around 12:30 pm, but please plan to be flexible about the ending time. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Magnificent Me will take place at 11:15 a.m. Children ages 9-12 are invited to learn more about creating a healthy body image. Register online here.
Short Story Discussion with Kristen Kindle will take place at 3:30 p.m. Expand your writing craft with short story discussions. You can either read the short story before or on the day of the meeting. For those that have already read before the meeting, there will be a 15-minute writing sprint. Register online here.
9/11 Candlelight Vigil will take place at 6 p.m. Join us in front of the library for a candlelight vigil in memory of the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.
Sunday
Shelf Expression will take place at 2 p.m. We'll be decorating the bookends for the shelves in the Teen Space. How will you leave your mark? Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
