The Brentwood Library will have a variety of virtual programs for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
Check out the full list below.
Thursday
A Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood.
Friday
A Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood.
Gentle Yoga - LIVE will be held at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information.
The following programs are available at anytime on the City of Brentwood's YouTube channel.
Out and About is a new virtual program where attendees can venture outside our books and learn new things! In our first video we go to Francie's garden and learn how you can grow vegetables anywhere. View the video here.
Origami with Miss Stephanie is an online instructional video will be posted each week showing a basic origami project! View past projects here.
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.
Question Corner is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.