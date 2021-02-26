A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. Additional blood drives will take place on March 2 and March 5.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
Out and About
is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world. Watch the program anytime here
.
Tutorial Tuesday
is an online program where they make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here
.
Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.
The World Explained! is a free virtual program where they take real-world concepts and break them down so they're easier to understand for elementary-aged children. Find episodes on the city YouTube Channel here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here
.
