A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Tuesday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga is a new program at 6 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
Wednesday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Walk and Write! is a free program at 11 a.m. Network with your fellow writers, walk the shaded trails around the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and then retire to the Library's outside reading area to write. When you are a Writing Adventurer, you find ways to enrich your words and share them with others. Meet at the library portico or find us on the trail. Register online here.
Financial Workshop will take place at noon where attendees can join Joe Budd in this online workshop - Mid-Year Outlook: Learn what might be in store for investors the rest of the year. Register online here.
Live Flute Performance will take place at noon. Join us for a live performance of a flute trio from the Belmont University School of Music!
Journal Together will take place at 4 p.m. Tune in each month to journal together with a guided prompt! Register online here.
Conservation Conversation with the Chatanooga Zoo is a virtual discussion at 5:30 p.m. with guests from the Chattanooga Zoo to talk about conservation and how you can help in conservation efforts! We'll interview zookeepers and have special guest appearances from some of the zoo's residents! Register online here.
Thursday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. Register online here.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
