USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.

Monday

An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. For more information click here

Tuesday

Virtual Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.

Wednesday

An online Financial Workshop Election 2020 - 10 Things We Know No Matter Who Wins will take place at noon. More information is available here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where attendees will focus on breath and mindfulness. It is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. The class is suitable for all levels, and attendees can email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.

Saturday 

Halloween Book-tacular! will take place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. for children 12 and under to visit candy stations throughout the library and get to take a book home.

More information about the Book-tacular event can be found here

ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS 

The library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.
 
Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world! Watch the program anytime here.
 
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.

Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.

Question Corner is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.