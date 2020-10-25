The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. For more information click here.
Tuesday
Virtual Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.
Wednesday
An online Financial Workshop Election 2020 - 10 Things We Know No Matter Who Wins will take place at noon. More information is available here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where attendees will focus on breath and mindfulness. It is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. The class is suitable for all levels, and attendees can email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
Saturday
Halloween Book-tacular! will take place from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. for children 12 and under to visit candy stations throughout the library and get to take a book home.
More information about the Book-tacular event can be found here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
