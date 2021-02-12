A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Monday
Library Closed - Inventory Day
Tuesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Medicare Made Simple will be a free online presentation at 6 p.m. with Craig Long that is designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated during the overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. with featured speaker Charles Sumner, founder of the Nashville Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. Register online here.
A free Social Security Workshop
will be held at 6 p.m. where attendees will learn about types of benefits, best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Register online here
.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
Out and About
is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world. Watch the program anytime here
.
Tutorial Tuesday
is an online program where they make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here
.
Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.
Question Corner
is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here
.
The World Explained! is a free virtual program where they take real-world concepts and break them down so they're easier to understand for elementary-aged children. Find episodes on the city YouTube Channel here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here
.
