A variety of in person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below.
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. For more information click here.
Tuesday
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who can have fun while learning new skills in this program following CodeAcademy tutorials. Registration is available online here.
Wednesday
CrafterZOOM will take place at 4 p.m. where online participants aged 7-12 can meet up online and create crafts using common household items. Watch links will be emailed to registered participants an hour before the program begins. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
Saturday
Morning with Santa Express will take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
The reverse parade will see attendees drive through the library parking lot where Santa and his elves will be waiting to collect letters to Santa in a safe and socially distant manner.
Attendees will remain in their vehicles throughout the event and elves will place the letters in the special mailbox that has been brought all the way from the North Pole to Brentwood for this purpose.
Santa will also have stockings stuffed with goodies for children that elves will distribute as the cars move through the parking lot.
Morning with Santa Express is free but participants much have a car pass placed in the front window of their vehicle.
Car Passes will be available to be picked up at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library's Children’s Service Desk beginning on Monday, Nov. 23. For more information, please call the library at 615-371-0090 ext. 8380.
More information about all of Brentwood's holiday events can be found here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
