A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
Move on Mondays is a new program at 10 a.m. Tired of being cooped up inside with nothing interesting to do? Join us outside the Meeting Rooms for a walk at the library to discover new things and enjoy “brain breaks” along the way. Water and snacks provided.
Take and Make will take place at 4 p.m. This week we will be making Story Beads! Register online ahead of time, pick up your supplies, then tune in for the interactive craft!
A Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga is a new program at 6 p.m. where you can breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register Online here.
Dogs 101 with Crossroads Campus is a new virtual program at 6 p.m. where attendees can join Kym Iffert of Crossroads Campus for an evening discussion about how their organization promotes hope and a positive change in the community through the help of pets! Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
