The Brentwood Library continues with its event offerings for June.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to make their own "antique photo."
Dementia Conversations - LIVE is a free program at 1 p.m. which offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues when someone shows signs of dementia. Registration is required.
Wednesday
A Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to fill current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time. Registration is required.
Fairytale Mad Libs - LIVE is a free program at 4 p.m. for children aged 7 to 12. Together participants will create their own Fairytale stories using mad libs. After a quick grammar lesson, we'll act out our story - complete with characters, props and lots of funny accents. Registration is required.
Thursday
Animology is a free program at 1 p.m. where participants can find out how our friends from the animal kingdom inspired the creative fables, famous stories and legends of old! Brush up on mythology and see our reptiles, aquatic amphibians and raptors become dragons, sea monsters and griffins.
Take It & Make It - LIVE is a free program at 4 p.m. Registration for the program will end the Friday before the craft ensuring there are enough craft materials. Once you are registered you'll receive the link to the program.
The library will provide the craft materials for the project. You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. If there are any questions please reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. This week’s craft is painting Geometric Shapes.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions -- How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! Please email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online.
Saturday
Navigating Today's College Admissions - LIVE is a free program at 3 p.m. to answer all of your college admission question.
Are you dismayed by the runaway costs of attending a four-year university? Have you ever asked yourself how colleges decide who gets admitted? In this session Michele Wolfson will answer these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Registration is available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.