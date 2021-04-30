A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
Take & Make is a free online, interactive craft at 4 p.m. where participants can learn to make a cupcake wreath. Register online here.
Tuesday, May 4
Preparing for Home Ownership & Managing Debt
is a free online presentation at 6 p.m. with Craig Long designed for those looking to purchase a home in the future and manage their debt. Craig will share the key components to what puts you in the best position when buying a home and the ones that negatively affect you. Register online here
.
A free online Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. to discuss Social Security planning. Register online here.
Wednesday
Planning for Retirement
is a free online presentation at 6 p.m. with Craig Long designed to educate those wanting to retire financially secure. Craig will share key components to what puts you in the best position to retire the way you want, especially for those in their 20s and 30s. Register online here
.
Thursday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
An additional Blood Drive Date will take place on Friday, May 7, at 11 a.m.
Teen Nature Walk with Lindsay will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy a walk in the fresh air and learn about the trees and plants surrounding the library with Lindsay Dyer, Circulation Technician and nature enthusiast. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga
will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here
.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
Out and About
is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world. Watch the program anytime here
.
Tutorial Tuesday
is an online program where they make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here
.
Fingerplay Friday
is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel
.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here
.
