A variety of in person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Tuesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood.
Virtual Teen Coding Club will be held at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.
Genealogy Program: Seeking African American Ancestors is a presentation at 6 p.m. that will cover tips and strategies for beginning your genealogy search, as well as approaches and resources that can be consulted to more thoroughly investigate the history and stories of individuals of African American ancestry. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
Saturday
A Practice ACT will be held at 8:45 a.m. with a cost of $10. Upon registration, you will receive an email that will provide information about how to make your payment and pick up your exam packet prior to the test date. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.