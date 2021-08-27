The library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will take place at 12:30 p.m. All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.
Take & Make - Online will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! This week’s craft is Geometric Star Painting. Register Online here.
Barter to Budget will take place at 4 p.m. What is the difference between a want and a need? In this series, children (ages 7-12) are invited to learn more about financial literacy in Tennessee through hands-on resources. Register Online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga will take place at 6 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This will have a $5 class fee. Register online here.
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place at 10 a.m. Join as for a mixed level gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation and relaxation. This will have a $5 class fee. Register online here.
10:00 am -
Thursday
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and ease will take place at 1 p.m.
The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. This will have a $5 class fee. Register online here.
Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.
Story Time with a Twist: Yoga for Children will take place at 4:15 p.m. In this series, children ages 5-10 will have the chance to explore yoga through fun, imaginative themes and storytelling, learning postures and relaxation techniques that are beneficial on and off the mat. This will have a $5 class fee. Register online here.Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This will have a $5 class fee. Register online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Saturday
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Author Visit: Jessie Salbato will take place at 11:30 a.m. All children (ages 5-12) are invited to visit with local author and illustrator, Jessie Salbato. He will be reading 10 Days with Gary and sharing how he brainstorms ideas for his books. Register online here.
Family Bingo will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for family bingo! Participate for a chance at a prize. Register online here.
Writing Goals Group will take place at 3:30 p.m. Are you having trouble meeting your goals? Come to the Writing Goals Group meeting to be inspired and find direction with your writing. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
