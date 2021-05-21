An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
An additional Blood Drive Date will take place on May 25, 26 and 27 at 11 a.m.
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. This program is free, but registration is required here.
Journal Together is a free program at 4 p.m. Tune in each month to journal along together with a guided prompt. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. Register online here.
Fandom Debates is a free event where participants can learn debating skills while arguing about your favorite fandom topics! Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
