A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
 
Monday

An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

An additional Blood Drive Date will take place on May 25, 26 and 27 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday

Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. This program is free, but registration is required here.

Wednesday

Journal Together is a free program at 4 p.m. Tune in each month to journal along together with a guided prompt. Register online here.

Thursday

Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. Register online here.

Fandom Debates is a free event where participants can learn debating skills while arguing about your favorite fandom topics! Register online here

ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS 

The library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.
 
Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world. Watch the program anytime here.
 
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where they make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.
 
Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

