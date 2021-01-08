A variety of in person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below.
Monday
Take and Make: Junk Mail Snowflakes is a free crafting program online at 4 p.m. This week we will be making Junk Mail Snowflakes! The library will provide the craft materials for the project unless there is a tool needed that the library can't provide - but we'll let you know ahead of time! You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. For questions reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. Register online here.
Tuesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. For more information click here.
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who can have fun while learning new skills in this program following CodeAcademy tutorials. Registration is available online here.
Medicare Made Simple is a free online presentation at 6 p.m. by Craig Long designed for those turning 65 and older making a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated. Register online here.
Wednesday
How to Conduct Genealogy Research is a free online program at 6 p.m. Are you overwhelmed with all of the information in Ancestry and FamilySearch? These vast databases can be daunting and hard to navigate. In this class, you'll get an overview of each database and tips for successful searching. Register online here.
A free Social Security Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. where attendees will learn about types of benefits, the best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
