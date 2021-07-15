Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Tuesday
Navigating Grief and Loss - Alzheimer's Association will take place at 1 p.m. where participants can learn how Alzheimer's Disease impacts the emotional grief journey. Register online here.
Teen Coding Club is a free program at 4 p.m. for teens ages 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.
Strings, Stories, and Songs is a free program at 6 p.m. with Folklorist Dr. Fred Frawley who will present four string tenor instruments featuring vintage tenor banjos and guitars. Stories will be shared from the mid-1800s, the Stephen Foster Minstrel show era, to the Folk Music Revival of the 1950s and 60s. Learn the history behind the songs and then sing-a-long with Fred. Register online here.
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga is a free program at 6 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
Wednesday
Walk and Write! will take place at 11 a.m. Join us for a Walk & Write. Network with your fellow writers, walk the shaded trails around the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, and then retire to the Library's outside reading area to write. When you are a Writing Adventurer, you find ways to enrich your words and share them with others. Meet at the library portico or find us on the trail. Register online here.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. featuring guest speaker Dr. Sekou Franklin, an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Middle Tennessee State University. Register online here.
Thursday
Fandom Debates will take place at 4 p.m. Learn debating skills while arguing about your favorite fandom topics! Register online here.
Friday
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
