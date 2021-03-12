A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. Additional blood drives will take place on March 17 and 19.
Tuesday
Understating Alzheimer's and Dementia is a free online program at 1 p.m. where attendees can learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages, and more. Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple is a free online presentation at 6 p.m. designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
League of Women Voters Presentation is a free program at 1 p.m. featuring speaker Mandy Pellegrin from the Sycamore Institute on Public Policy. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop is a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning at 6 p.m. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
The library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.