Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Spring Time Nature Walk will take place at 10 a.m. What's in bloom? What flying or crawling around? Join our nature specialist Lindsay Dyer on a walk around the library and see what we can find and learn more about. Register online here.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 1 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
