The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
 
Monday

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Teen Investing Club -- Online will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.

Brighten Brentwood will take place at 5 p.m. Music and magic are coming to the Library! The City Tree Lighting at 5:30pm will include holiday songs from Brentwood Academy Choir and delicious hot chocolate. At 5pm and 6pm, there will be readings of The Polar Express in the Periodical Room. Tickets for Polar Express reading are limited and are available at the Children's Service Desk.
 
Tuesday

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

The Literacy Circle will take place at 5:30 p.m. We invite all book club members for a holiday book exchange. Bring your favorite book wrapped and ready to trade. The Friends of the Brentwood Library will provide snacks and door prizes. Register online here.

Navigating College Admissions will take place at 7 p.m. Are you dismayed by the runaway costs of attending a 4-year university? Have you ever asked yourself how colleges decide who gets admitted? In this session, Michele Wolfson will answer these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Register online here.

Wednesday

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Sunday
 
Holiday Crafternoon for Teens will take place at 1 p.m. Surprise your family and friends with a homemade gift this season! We'll have several craft stations with lots of fun projects that make great presents. Register online here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here