Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Teen Investing Club -- Online will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Navigating College Admissions will take place at 7 p.m. Are you dismayed by the runaway costs of attending a 4-year university? Have you ever asked yourself how colleges decide who gets admitted? In this session, Michele Wolfson will answer these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Register online here.
Wednesday
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
