USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
 
See the full list of events below.
 
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library: 
 
Monday 

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here

Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.

Tuesday

Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out, please email Maddie Hicks to reserve your copy at [email protected]

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Wednesday
 
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Financial Workshop - Online Tax-Smart Retirement Income: How to plan for your retirement income with respect to saving taxes with Joe Budd with take place at noon. Register online here.

Financial Workshop Tax-Smart Retirement Income: How to plan for your retirement income with respect to saving taxes with Joe Budd will take place at 2 p.m. Register online here.

Coffee Tasting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Join us at the library to sample and discuss different coffee flavors! Register online here.
 
Thursday

Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Register online here.

Garden Talk: Gardening with Raised Beds and Containers will take place at 10 a.m. Short on space, soil full of clay and rocks, or having trouble bending and stooping in an in-ground garden bed? Join us as we look at ways around these gardening woes. Explore ways to have vibrant flower, herb, and veggie gardens in a compact space with raised beds and container gardens. Our speaker will also talk about her experiences with “Grow Boxes.” Register online here.
 
Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

 Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
 
Saturday
 
Shred Day will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your documents to shred at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, sponsored by the Ben Kinney Real Estate Team. A shred truck will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until the truck is full.) Register online here.

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

ACT Tips, Tricks, and Strategies: English and Reading will take place at 11 a.m. Get an insider look at the English and Reading sections of the ACT from a local test prep instructor. This two-hour course teaches students how to approach the English and Reading sections to achieve their personal best score.
 
The class includes examples, advice, and individual practice. All materials are provided, and each student will take home a full-length practice test with an answer key. This program is recommended for high school students and their parents. Register online here.

Teen Movie Afternoon will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a movie and popcorn bar. Register online here.

Yoga for Kids will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here

Sunday 

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here

ACT Tips, Tricks, and Strategies: Math and Science will take place at 2 p.m. Get an insider look at the Math and Science sections of the ACT from a local test prep instructor. This two-hour course teaches students how to approach these sections to achieve their personal best score. The class includes examples, advice, and individual practice. All materials are provided, and each student will take home a full-length practice test with an answer key. Register online here.
 
Writing Support Group Meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. This group is designed to address writer-specific issues, support each other, highlight writer self-care, and create a spiritual space for writing, not specific to any organized religion. Register online here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here