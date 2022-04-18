Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.
Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out, please email Maddie Hicks to reserve your copy at [email protected].
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Financial Workshop - Online Tax-Smart Retirement Income: How to plan for your retirement income with respect to saving taxes with Joe Budd with take place at noon. Register online here.
Financial Workshop Tax-Smart Retirement Income: How to plan for your retirement income with respect to saving taxes with Joe Budd will take place at 2 p.m. Register online here.
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Teen Movie Afternoon will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a movie and popcorn bar. Register online here.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.