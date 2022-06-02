The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
See the full list of events below.
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:
Monday, June 6
ACT Math Series (Through June 10) - $300 fee
9:00 am - Students will receive in-depth instruction on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for the Math section, including timing, question analysis, and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals. The class will also review important math concepts and formulas, teach graph-reading skills, and give students opportunities to practice applying these strategies. The course will help students plan a personal and effective approach to the exam that can maximize their scores. All practice materials will be provided.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club
No registration required
12:30 pm - All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Tuesday, June 7
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231909
10:00 am - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Pre-School Story Time
No registration required
10:00 am & 11:00 am, Tuesday & Wednesday
Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale.
Red Cross Blood Drives
Register Online at redcrossblood.org
11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Super Science with Mr. Rich
No registration required
1:00 pm - From explosions to bubbling potions, from atoms to the properties of light waves, SUPER SCIENCE offers fun and interactive experiments that will delight everyone. Ages 6 and up.
Bases to Bleachers: Author Talk
6:00 pm - Join us for a special program with Eric Gray, author of Bases to Bleachers: A Collection of Personal Baseball Stories from the Stands and Beyond. Audience members will hear a variety of extraordinary stories from ordinary people from around the world that, in one way or another, touch upon baseball. The stories, far more human interest than baseball heavy, will make people laugh, tear up, and remember. Books will be sold by the author.
Wednesday, June 8
Seafaring Tales & Treasures
2:00 pm - Ages 6 - 10. Each week enjoy a swashbuckling tale and craft your own treasures to take home. Dive the depths to meet a mystical mermaid who grants wishes, a very hungry Alaskan Yupik boy, daring dastardly pirates, and more amazing seafaring tales.
Lego Club (Grades K - 2)
3:00 pm - Join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos®. Parental Supervisor is required for all five-year-olds.
Lego Club (Grades 3 - 5)
4:00 pm - Join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos®.
Thursday, June 9
Commotion in the Ocean
10:00 am - Set sail on the seven seas through music and movement in this preschool class. We will explore the ocean as we sing songs, play instruments, and move our bodies. Parents are welcome to join the fun! Ages 4-5.
Balloons of Pure Awesomeness
No registration required
1:00 pm - It's a special comedy magic show by a multi-talented young man who can also make the most amazing balloon sculptures that you have ever seen.
Self Care Under the Sea
5:00 pm - Join us at the library to prepare for your next self-care day by making mermaid-themed sugar scrubs and bath sprinkles!
Friday, June 10
Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9017037
9:00 am - With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
10:00 am - For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Tai Chi and Qigong - $5 Class fee
11:00 am - This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong. Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being.
Will it Float?
2:00 pm - Will Twix float in water? What about M&Ms or Skittles? Learn which candies will float and why!
Saturday, June 11
Storytime with Laura K. Zimmermann
10:30 am - Children ages 5-12 are invited to visit with author Laura K. Zimmermann
. She will be reading Mushroom Rain
and sharing how she brainstorms ideas when she writes.
Magical Makeup Class
1:00 pm - Create a magical new fantasy look! Skylar Merli from the Academy of Make Up Arts in Nashville will be teaching a fantasy mermaid look.
DIY Book Stack for Kids
1:00 pm - Children ages 7 - 12 are invited to join Pinspiration Brentwood to create a customized book stack to take home!
Sunday, June 12
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231651
1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
College Admissions 101: Your Story for College
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9251032
2:00 pm - Through this workshop, students and parents will develop a deeper understanding of the ins and outs of college admissions and learn how to tell their unique stories in ways that compel gatekeepers.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
