The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.
Tuesday
Alzheimer's Association: COVID-19 and Caregiving is a free program at 1 p.m. where attendees can hear tips and learn more about caregiving during COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is available here.
Wednesday
League of Women Voters Presentation is a free program at 1 p.m. that will feature guest speaker Chad Gray who is the Williamson County Election Administrator. Register online here.
Take & Make: Felt Fox Cozy is a free program at 4 p.m. where attendees will be making an adorable felt fox to keep your drinks warm!
The library will provide the craft materials for the project unless there is a tool needed that the library can't provide - but we'll let you know ahead of time! You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. For questions reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.
Saturday
ACT English Class will take place at 10 a.m. This is the online version of the ACT English Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. Total cost is $60, and registration is available here.
Sunday
ACT Math Class will take place at 1 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT Math Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Total cost is $90, and registration is available here.
The Library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at anytime.
Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world! Watch the program anytime here.
Origami with Miss Stephanie is an online instructional video will be posted each week showing a basic origami project! View past projects here.
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.
Question Corner is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
